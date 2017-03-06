Diamonds have been discovered in Manitoba for the first time, a geologist told CTV News.

Ruth Bezys, president of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association, said the announcement was made in Toronto Sunday afternoon at a prospectors and developers conference in which Manitoba’s Minister of Growth, Enterprise and Trade Cliff Cullen and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr were present.

“It’s really significant, because diamonds are really rare and hard to find,” said Bezys, in a phone call with CTV News.

Bezys, who is based in Winnipeg, said the diamonds were found in bedrock in the northeastern part of the province near Knee Lake and Oxford House.

“They were found in a rock that could be kimberlite and it’s usually the rock type that diamonds are found in, but not always,” said Bezys. “We are not sure in this case.”

She said she can’t say exactly how much was found, but possibly a “handful” of diamonds, and “maybe more.”

“The diamonds that they found are probably not worth a lot, but there could be enough that you could make a mine out of it,” she said.

She said there will now be further exploration, which includes drillings and seeing if there is enough to warrant opening a mine.

Bezys said the discovery is also important for the Manitoba Geological Survey, a provincial organization that was instrumental in helping make the find because of maps they created.