Weekend rain may have flushed a lot of sewage into the Red River.

The city's website said for a combined 26 hours between April 15 and 17, storm water mixed with sewage that may have overflowed into the river.

Jason Waite lives near the Red. He worries about the impact that has on water quality.

"How long can you do that for, when you have the next generation that's going to come up with the same problem? And it's only going to get worse,” Waite said.

There are about 22 overflow situations on average per year in Winnipeg.

The city estimated billions of litres of diluted sewage might run into the river annually. A third of Winnipeg is serviced by what's known as a combined sewer-water system, prone to overflows during heavy rains.

"It's still a concern that we've got sometimes raw sewage, or sewage mixed with storm water, going into the river. Sure, we're continuing to work on that," said Water and Waste Committee Chair Brian Mayes

That work includes separating some of the combined sewer water lines over the next three decades to reduce the number of overflows. That comes with a $1 billion price tag.

Mayes would like to see all of the city’s 1,000 kilometers of combined lines split up.

"Let's not give people the sense we're completely eliminating this problem, spend a billion dollars and still have floatables in the Red River,” Mayes said.

However, taxpayers would have to fork over up to $4 billion to separate all of the lines. Last year, water and waste officials estimated Winnipeg's overflows contributed to less than a per cent of Lake Winnipeg's nutrient issue.

Still, taxpayer Jason Waite said it’s pay now, or pay later.

"I think a lot of the things with Winnipeg is, we seem to do things backward, in the sense that things don't get done right the first time and then you're constantly having to redo it as years go by,” Waite said.