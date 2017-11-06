

Disney On Ice presents Frozen, coming to Bell MTS Place on March 8-11.

Mickey and Minnie will meet Anna and Elsa in the latest on ice adventure. Audiences will get to sing along to the popular songs “Let it Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Fixer Upper.”

“In our more than 30 years of producing Disney On Ice shows, Feld Entertainment has been waiting for a film like this,” says producer Nicole Feld. “While it might seem obvious that Frozen is well suited for the ice, this Disney On Ice production will touch audiences emotionally through innovative show elements and world-class skating.”

Along the way, the Frozen cast will join other iconic Disney Princesses and characters from other classics like Toy Story and the Lion King.

“Our goal is to showcase these heartwarming characters in a way that allows the audience to cheer and sing along throughout this emotional journey,” said Director Patty Vincent.

Tickets go on sale November 20, at 10 a.m., on Ticketmaster.