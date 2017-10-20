A former Manitoba premier says he doesn't believe the current premier will follow through with health care premiums.

Speaking after a skateboard park naming for former NDP MLA Nancy Allan, Gary Doer was asked about the premium.

Doer says his nose tells him Pallister will not move ahead with the measure.

When asked for his opinion as to why, Doer declined to comment saying he won't be critical of any successor.

In an online survey The Pallister Government asked voters if they would prefer a premium on health care or cuts.

Pallister has said the idea is not a proposal at this point.

A recent Probe Research Poll shows Manitobans overwhelmingly oppose the idea.