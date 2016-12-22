

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is reminding residents how to recycle their Christmas trees for free after all the presents have been opened and the egg nog has been downed.

The city said Winnipeggers can recycle their trees at one of the Let’s Chip In depots throughout the city. All plastic tree bags, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed first.

Free wood chips are available to residents at depots in early January, the city said.

A complete listing of depot locations can be found on the city's website.

Real trees can also be recycled for free at the r# Winnipeg Depot on Brady Road during regular hours.

Christmas trees left at the curb next to garbage or recycling carts will not be collected, the city added.

Last year, Winnipeggers recycled over 11,000 trees.