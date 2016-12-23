

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is reminding residents how to recycle their Christmas trees for free after the holidays are over.

The city will not collect Christmas trees left at the curb next to garbage or recycling carts.

You can recycle trees at one of the Let’s Chip In depots throughout the city. All plastic tree bags, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed first.

And the city invites you to help yourself to chips at depots in early January.

Depot Hours Location Charleswood Centre 24-hour access Grant Ave along Haney Fire Station # 17 7 a.m./10 p.m. Church Ave. at Sheppard Kilcona Park 7:30 a.m./10 p.m. Lagimodiere and McIvor Kildonan Park 7 a.m./10 p.m. Rainbow Stage King’s Park 8 a.m./10 p.m. 198 King’s Dr., parking lot Panet Recycling Depot 24-hour access Panet Rd. and Mission St. St. Boniface 24-hour access Darveau St. back lane St. James Civic Centre 24-hour access 2055 Ness Ave. St. Vital Park 8 a.m. /10 p.m. 190 River Rd. Vimy Arena 24-hour access 255 Hamilton Ave. at Vimy Winnipeg Soccer Complex 24-hour access 900 Waverley at Victor Lewis

Let’s Chip In depots at the Assiniboine Park Zoo and Pan Am Pool are permanently closed as well as the Chrislind St. at Ravelston Ave. depot.

Real trees can also be dropped off for free recycling at the 4R Winnipeg Depot on Brady Road, during regular operating hours. Wood chips will not be available at this location.

Last year, Winnipeggers recycled over 11,000 trees.