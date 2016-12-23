Featured
Don't leave Christmas trees at the curb: City
You can recycle Christmas trees at one of the Let’s Chip In depots throughout the city.(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 8:14AM CST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 8:22AM CST
The City of Winnipeg is reminding residents how to recycle their Christmas trees for free after the holidays are over.
The city will not collect Christmas trees left at the curb next to garbage or recycling carts.
You can recycle trees at one of the Let’s Chip In depots throughout the city. All plastic tree bags, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed first.
And the city invites you to help yourself to chips at depots in early January.
|Depot
|Hours
|Location
|Charleswood Centre
|24-hour access
|
Grant Ave along Haney
|
|7 a.m./10 p.m.
|Church Ave. at Sheppard
|Kilcona Park
|7:30 a.m./10 p.m.
|
Lagimodiere and McIvor
|Kildonan Park
|7 a.m./10 p.m.
|Rainbow Stage
|King’s Park
|8 a.m./10 p.m.
|198 King’s Dr., parking lot
|Panet Recycling Depot
|24-hour access
|Panet Rd. and Mission St.
|St. Boniface
|24-hour access
|Darveau St. back lane
|St. James Civic Centre
|24-hour access
|2055 Ness Ave.
|St. Vital Park
|8 a.m. /10 p.m.
|
|Vimy Arena
|24-hour access
|255 Hamilton Ave. at Vimy
|Winnipeg Soccer Complex
|24-hour access
|900 Waverley at Victor Lewis
Let’s Chip In depots at the Assiniboine Park Zoo and Pan Am Pool are permanently closed as well as the Chrislind St. at Ravelston Ave. depot.
Real trees can also be dropped off for free recycling at the 4R Winnipeg Depot on Brady Road, during regular operating hours. Wood chips will not be available at this location.
Last year, Winnipeggers recycled over 11,000 trees.