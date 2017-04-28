

If you have had pesticides since last summer, you better check the label.

Health Canada is issuing a warning about products containing malathion that are used to control mosquitoes and other insects around the home. Isomalathion can naturally form over a year’s time. Isomalathion can cause irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, nausea, and dizziness

To be safe, Health Canada advises not to use products bought before June 2016. Also, don't use them if you aren’t sure when they were purchased, or if they don’t have an expiry date.

Contact your provincial regulatory agency or local municipality for information on how to properly dispose of any pesticides you may have at home.

Starting this year, products containing malathion must have an expiry date on the label.