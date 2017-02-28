Featured
Double homicide in St. Georges, Man.
Mounties say officers were called this morning to a location in the small community of St. Georges on the Winnipeg River. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 12:45PM CST
RCMP are investigating a double homicide involving two men in eastern Manitoba.
Mounties say officers were called this morning to a location in the small community of St. Georges on the Winnipeg River.
The men, ages 35 and 43, have not been identified.
Police said there's no threat to public safety.
