Mayor Brian Bowman’s downtown dog park plan is delayed over opposition.

Bowman confirmed the city is doing more consultation after complaints were raised by Crystal Developers – the company recently built a $70-million 25-storey apartment complex near Bonnycastle Park, where it is set to be built.

Crystal said it worries about the proximity of the dog park in relation to over traffic, noise concerns and the impact on property values.

Bowman said city officials will see if there are design changes that can be done to mitigate some of the issues.

However, the mayor said the dog park will be built at that location.

The site where the park was chosen was decided following an online survey.