Traffic lights were knocked out by a power outage downtown Thursday morning impacting intersections and some buildings in the area.

Manitoba Hydro said an issue at the Edmonton Street station caused 2,200 customers to lose power around 10:38 a.m.

Some customers near the area reported seeing a flash and hearing a loud noise.

Pockets of affected areas stretch from Portage Avenue south to Assiniboine Avenue, and from Osborne Street to Main Street. The area most affected by the outage stretches from Broadway to Assiniboine and from Edmonton to Main, Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said.

Hydro estimates they would have power restored by 1:15 p.m.