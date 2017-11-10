Featured
Downtown stabbing victim dies in hospital, suspect now facing manslaughter charge
Richard Irvine Gilbert Chartrand, 42, was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed at around 2 p.m. in the area of Austin Street and Henry Avenue. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 1:14PM CST
A Winnipeg man who was stabbed during a fight with a woman on Nov. 1 has died in hospital.
Richard Irvine Gilbert Chartrand, 42, was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed at around 2 p.m. in the area of Austin Street and Henry Avenue. A woman was arrested at the scene, and charged with a number of offences, including aggravated assault and possessing a weapon.
Harriet Jane Pascal, 31, has been rearrested while in custody at the Headingly Correctional Centre and is now facing a manslaughter charge.