

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police blocked off multiple downtown streets to investigate an assault early Friday morning.

Public Information Officer Constable Rob Carver said police were called to a serious assault in the area of Portage Avenue and Donald Street around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

He said that police were trying to manage a larger scene in the area.

Police closed several downtown streets during the morning rush hour, but roads have since reopened to traffic.