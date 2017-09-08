Featured
Downtown streets reopen after police investigation
Police tape surrounding the entrance of the Marlborough Hotel.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 4:05AM CST
Last Updated Friday, September 8, 2017 7:33AM CST
Winnipeg police blocked off multiple downtown streets to investigate an assault early Friday morning.
Public Information Officer Constable Rob Carver said police were called to a serious assault in the area of Portage Avenue and Donald Street around 3 a.m. Friday morning.
He said that police were trying to manage a larger scene in the area.
Police closed several downtown streets during the morning rush hour, but roads have since reopened to traffic.