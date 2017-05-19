Featured
Driver flees during traffic stop, drops gun in attempted escape: police
Officers said Corey Hart, 31, from Winnipeg was charged with a number of firearm and impaired driving related offences. (File Image)
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 10:51AM CST
Winnipeg police said charges have been laid after a man attempted to flee during a traffic stop.
Officers said they were driving near Maryland Street and Portage Avenue Thursday at around 1:15 a.m. when they saw a vehicle driving fast and in an erratic manner.
Police attempted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street when the man driving fled the vehicle on foot.
As officers chased him, the driver attempted to climb a fence and threw aside what was discovered to be a .22-calibre handgun with ammunition.
Police said the man resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody without injury.
Officers said Corey Hart, 31, from Winnipeg was charged with a number of firearm and impaired driving related offences.
He was taken into custody.
