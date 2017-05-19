

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said charges have been laid after a man attempted to flee during a traffic stop.

Officers said they were driving near Maryland Street and Portage Avenue Thursday at around 1:15 a.m. when they saw a vehicle driving fast and in an erratic manner.

Police attempted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street when the man driving fled the vehicle on foot.

As officers chased him, the driver attempted to climb a fence and threw aside what was discovered to be a .22-calibre handgun with ammunition.

Police said the man resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody without injury.

Officers said Corey Hart, 31, from Winnipeg was charged with a number of firearm and impaired driving related offences.

