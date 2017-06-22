

CTV Winnipeg





A Gimli man was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries after a vehicle collision in the RM of Morris.

On Tuesday at 2:50 pm, officers from the Carman RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3, three kilometres north of Sperling, in the RM of Morris.

Investigators believe a southbound pickup truck crossed over the centre line and collided head-on with a northbound service utility truck.

The driver of the pickup, a 68-year-old man from Gimli, was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries but has since been upgraded to stable with serious injuries. A 65-year-old female passenger in the pickup, also from Gimli, suffered minor injuries. The 49-year-old male driver of the service truck, from La Broquerie, also suffered minor injuries.

Charges are being considered under the Highway Traffic Act. Alcohol was not a factor in this collision.

Officers from the Carman Detachment along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.