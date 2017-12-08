When the mayor and his inner circle announced 22 bus routes could see reduced service, many riders were outraged.

"Oh I was really upset by that," said bus rider Maura Brigham

Now it appears Brian bowman has heard the outcry, and is changing course.

"I'm happy with that it will make it easier to transfer and catch buses when you're trying to get from one end of the city to the other," said bus rider Patricia Savoie

Bowman is proposing changes to the budget that would see no service cuts to transit.

"What we heard loud and clear from transit riders and from many of the delegates were concerns about the anticipated route rationalization," said Bowman

The Amalgamated Transit Union says the move shows some progress.

"I think it's an excellent start but there's a lot more work to be done, I think there's still low income people who'll be hurting because of the fare hike" said ATU President Aleem Chaudhrey

That fare hike, 25 cents, is still on the table. Bowman says a reduced fare for low income riders will now be studied.

The Mayor said a transit cut was contemplated because of a funding freeze from the province. In order to keep transit service intact, drivers will be the ones to make up the shortfall. Bowman's plan will see parking rates go up 50 cents per hour, on top of a $1.00 hike already coming.

Craig Fengler says he spends up to 30 dollars a week on parking now.

"Might decide not to come Downtown as often," said Fengler

The mayor says with the city’s cash crunch, the budget is a balancing act. He also says increasing parking rates will help with much needed turnover.

Councillor Jeff Browaty agrees parking rates should go up in some places, but not around hospitals.

"Going after people at their most vulnerable times, going from $2.00 to $3.50 an hour, I think is asking too much," said Browaty

What does Patricia Savoie think of a hike in parking rates to help pay for her bus ride?

"I don't drive that much so I guess it is what it is," said Savoie.

The 2018 budget is set for a final vote at city council next week.