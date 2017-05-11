Changes could be coming to the way Winnipeg deals with public intoxication, but details are vague and the idea is still in the very early stages, according to one member of a group of community leaders.

The community chairperson of the group Mayor Brian Bowman has referred to as the Alliance said plans are in the works to create a new drop-in centre for people living with an alcohol addiction.

Damon Johnston, who is also the president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg, said the proposed centre would be open 24/7 and would offer programming to help people battling alcoholism.

He said the current practice of police taking people who are publically intoxicated to the drunk tank at the Main Street Project isn’t working, and is using up valuable police resources.

“There’s a human cost and then there’s a financial cost,” said Johnston. “With the plan that we’re doing, we’re trying to address both of these things.”

“Some of us are more prone to becoming alcoholics. Sometimes there’s a combination of mental health issues with these things. So unless you have a more holistic approach, then any individual coming there isn’t necessarily going to get the kind of help they need.”

Johnston said the drop-in centre would be similar to a facility he visited on the outskirts of downtown Calgary.

“It’s kind of the example,” said Johnston. “We might tweak it a bit for Winnipeg if we go there.”

However, it seems not all members of the group are on the same page about how things will change.

Main Street Project Executive Director Rick Lees is also a member of the Alliance. He said Johnston has put the cart before the horse.

“I believe he has,” said Lees. “I’ve written to Damon indicating my displeasure.”

“He made inaccurate statements about Main Street Project.”

Lees said Main Street Project already does similar work, and that creating a drop-in centre would take years.

“We think the debate should be what should a city’s response to homelessness look like and what should a city’s response and a community, a province’s response to addiction look like and who’s all involved in that. That’s the point of the Alliance.”

“In the meantime, we need to keep doing the work.”

Mayor Brian Bowman hasn’t commented specifically on the idea of a drop-in centre.

Bowman’s press secretary Jeremy Davis said in an email Thursday the mayor has had discussions with a number of stakeholders who have ideas about how to achieve greater coordination in the community with regard to public safety matters.

“These discussions are ongoing and the mayor will continue to listen to and collaborate with groups looking to support our community in a positive way,” said Davis in the email.

Bowman said Wednesday the safety initiative involves himself and True North Sports and Entertainment’s Mark Chipman, as well as former Winnipeg Deputy Police Chief Dave Thorne and other community leaders

He said the Alliance had a meeting last week in his office at Winnipeg City Hall.

“It was a really good discussion, a number of community leaders that just care deeply about our city and public safety,” Bowman said on Wednesday.

Johnston said the Alliance has been meeting for the past year.

No location has been chosen for the proposed drop-in centre.

The mayor said there is nothing to announce at this point.