Year-end numbers show a drop in mobile photo radar tickets in Winnipeg.

The new Winnipeg Police Service figures show 53,263 fines were issued for speeding in school zones in 2016. That’s nine per cent less compared to the year before.

There were 45,530 in all other mobile tickets, which is a 10 per cent decline.

However, speeding infractions were up in intersections, the numbers show.

Meanwhile, the service is reporting 35,411 intersection camera speeding tickets were issued last year, which comes out to a 21 per cent increase.

As for red light fines, they had a slight hike of 1 per cent.