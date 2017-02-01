Featured
Drop in mobile photo radar tickets in 2016: WPS
The new figures show 53,263 fines were issued for speeding in school zones in 2016 -- nine per cent less compared to the year before. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 10:34AM CST
Year-end numbers show a drop in mobile photo radar tickets in Winnipeg.
The new Winnipeg Police Service figures show 53,263 fines were issued for speeding in school zones in 2016. That’s nine per cent less compared to the year before.
There were 45,530 in all other mobile tickets, which is a 10 per cent decline.
However, speeding infractions were up in intersections, the numbers show.
Meanwhile, the service is reporting 35,411 intersection camera speeding tickets were issued last year, which comes out to a 21 per cent increase.
As for red light fines, they had a slight hike of 1 per cent.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Drop in mobile photo radar tickets in 2016: WPS
- Manitoba’s provincial parks are free in February
- Heart and Stroke Foundation calls for restrictions on food, drink ads aimed at kids
- Trump’s travel ban causes migrants to trek across Canadian border into Manitoba
- Pallister regrets controversial comments on night hunting, won’t apologize