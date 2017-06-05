Featured
Drugs score big wins against lung, prostate, breast cancers
Chemotherapy drugs are administered to a patient at North Carolina Cancer Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Source: Gerry Broome/AP Photo)
Marilynn Marchione, The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 7:28AM CST
CHICAGO -- Drugs are scoring big wins against common cancers, setting new standards for treating prostate, breast and lung tumors. Most striking is that some are giving benefit well past a year, much longer than the few months many new drugs offer.
Studies suggest the drug Zytiga will become a first-treatment choice for men whose prostate cancer has spread.
For advanced lung cancer with a certain gene flaw, the drug Alecensa stopped cancer growth for 15 months longer than a drug used now called Xalkori.
For women with a gene that raises their risk for breast cancer, a relatively new drug called Lynparza showed promise.
Results are being discussed Monday at a cancer conference in Chicago.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Orlikow calls for look into more safety measures at ticket driven intersections
- ‘A step backwards’: Eye doctors ask province to rethink Misericorida Urgent Care closure
- Mushroom makers deal with Monday morning fire
- Ballet dancer jumps into action, saves man from subway track
- Quickly reporting cancer complications may boost survival