Approximately $7,000 worth of cocaine and $300 worth of crack cocaine were seized by police from a home in the city’s North End Thursday evening.

Winnipeg police said they executed a search warrant leading to the seizure of drugs and an undisclosed amount of U.S. cash. at a home in the 700 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Officers said they seized:

- 3.5 ounces of cocaine (valued at approximately $7,000)

- 6.75 grams of crack cocaine (valued at approximately $300)

- One ounce of cutting agent

- An undisclosed amount of U.S. currency

Officers believe the arrest and seized items are related to gang activity.

Police said Lionel John Flett, 24, has been charged with numerous drug related offences including three counts of drug trafficking.