Drugs, weapons and thousands in cash seized: Police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 12:18PM CST
Thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, multiple weapons and a large amount of cash were seized from a Garden Grove home by Winnipeg Police last week.
Police said investigators searched a home in the first 100 block of Fairgrove Bay on Friday morning.
With help from the K9 Unit police said they uncovered the following:
- 578 grams of Cocaine
- 850 grams of Cannabis Resin
- 113 pills of 40mg OxyContin
- 400 grams of cutting agent
- Cell phone, packaging material and drug mixing equipment
- $31,050.00 in Canadian money
- .32 caliber handgun loaded in one chamber
- Two .9 mil handguns loaded each in chamber.
Police said the total amount of drugs seized is valued at approximately $59,260.00.
Kevin William Lavalle, 33, has been charged with a number of drug and weapon related charges.