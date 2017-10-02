

CTV Winnipeg





Thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, multiple weapons and a large amount of cash were seized from a Garden Grove home by Winnipeg Police last week.

Police said investigators searched a home in the first 100 block of Fairgrove Bay on Friday morning.

With help from the K9 Unit police said they uncovered the following:

578 grams of Cocaine

850 grams of Cannabis Resin

113 pills of 40mg OxyContin

400 grams of cutting agent

Cell phone, packaging material and drug mixing equipment

$31,050.00 in Canadian money

.32 caliber handgun loaded in one chamber

Two .9 mil handguns loaded each in chamber.

Police said the total amount of drugs seized is valued at approximately $59,260.00.

Kevin William Lavalle, 33, has been charged with a number of drug and weapon related charges.