Thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, multiple weapons and a large amount of cash were seized from a Garden Grove home by Winnipeg Police last week.

Police said investigators searched a home in the first 100 block of Fairgrove Bay on Friday morning.

With help from the K9 Unit police said they uncovered the following:

  • 578 grams of Cocaine
  • 850 grams of Cannabis Resin
  • 113 pills of 40mg OxyContin
  • 400 grams of cutting agent
  • Cell phone, packaging material and drug mixing equipment
  • $31,050.00 in Canadian money
  • .32 caliber handgun loaded in one chamber
  • Two .9 mil handguns loaded each in chamber.

Police said the total amount of drugs seized is valued at approximately $59,260.00.

Kevin William Lavalle, 33, has been charged with a number of drug and weapon related charges.