Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie has been reprimanded by the Winnipeg Police Board for breaching the board's code of ethics.

Eadie was in attendance at a Winnipeg Police Board meeting Friday morning as board Chair David Asper addressed the situation.

Eadie made critical remarks last month about the location of a future police station and by doing so, the board determined he breached the code of ethics for members and his oath of office.

Eadie told CTV News last month the police service is eyeing the Charlie Krupp Stadium grounds for a new station.

He raised concerns this could displace the North Winnipeg Nomads Football Club.

At a private meeting held May 30, the police board unanimously determined that it had reasonable grounds to believe that Eadie may have breached the Manitoba Police Commission Code of Ethics for board members and the oath of office sworn by members of the police board when they assume the role.

An investigation was launched by the acting executive director of the board.

The board received a written submission from Eadie on June 7 and heard from him in person on June 8.

"We have decided to reprimand Councillor Eadie and herby do so with clear caution to him that he must exercise good judgement and recognize when conflicting duties may arise," said Winnipeg Police Board Chair David Asper in a written report.

"He went public, parsed the information for maximum inflammatory effect and in doing so both misled the public and violated his duties to the Winnipeg Police Board."

In the report, Asper acknowledged that Eadie felt he had a choice to make between competing duties as a member of city council and a member of the police board.

In his report, Asper said the board decided Eadie could have contacted the city's property department or the police board to find out consultations were underway, and that there were no plans to leave the Nomads football program "homeless."

As part of the reprimand, Eadie was unable to exercise his duties as a member of the police board for a short period.