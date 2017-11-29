

CTV Winnipeg





An early morning fire at a church on Flora Avenue caused traffic delays Wednesday

An official said a blaze in the 600 block of Flora Avenue backed up traffic in the area, including Selkirk Avenue near McKenzie.

The fire started shortly before 3 a.m.

The official confirmed that a firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene, was treated, and then went right back to work.

The fire is now under control.

No word yet on the cause or how much damage there was to the building.