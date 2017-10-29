Featured
Early morning fire in Winnipeg’s West End
Winnipeg fire crews were on scene for an early morning fire in the West End of the city.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 12:32PM CST
Winnipeg fire crews were on scene for an early morning fire in the West End of the city.
Shortly before 6 a.m. emergency crews responded to a ‘well-involved’ fire in the 1500 block of Logan Avenue.
The cause of the fire is under investigationand a damage estimate is unknown at this time.
No injuries have been reported.