Easter Bunny pays visit to Manitoba flood evacuees



CTV Winnipeg





The Easter Bunny managed to track down some of the province's flood evacuees down thanks to the Canadian Red Cross.

Any evacuee under 18 got a Red Cross teddy bear, a chocolate bunny, and a treat.

The Red Cross is currently helping 450 evacuees from five First Nations around Manitoba.

About 60 per cent of the evacuees are children.

"You're dealing with, what’s going on back home? Have I lost my house, will I lose the contents of my house? And I think this morning when people came down and saw that the Easter Bunny had arrived, you know for a brief moment, maybe they forgot about some of those things," said Cailin Hodder, senior manager for the Canadian Red Cross.

The Red Cross said the funding for the Easter gifts came from a grant given by Bank of Montreal.



(Source: Red Cross)