English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to perform a show in Winnipeg this summer.

He will bring his world tour to the MTS Centre on July 22.

This comes after Sheeran released his third studio album Divide on March 3.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, and a general sale starts on March 17.

Tickets range in price from $48 to $118.