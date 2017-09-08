

The Canadian Press





A six-month investigation has led to charges against an Edmonton man who allegedly committed multiple sexual offenses against family members.

Police say the 50-year-old accused was first arrested in March 2017 on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

An ongoing investigation revealed more alleged offences against young family members in Edmonton, Manitoba and Nova Scotia over a period of several years.

The accused, whose name has not been released, was arrested again August 31st and will appear in a Thompson, Manitoba courtroom on Monday.