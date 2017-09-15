

A serious incident occurred near a rail road crossing on CN tracks in Ste. Anne, Manitoba Friday early evening.

A caller to the CTV newsroom said someone was hit by a train.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance told CTV News the service was initally dispatched to a child vs. train collision, but was later called off and told the patient had been take to hospital in Ste. Anne.

Emergency were on scene Friday evening.

“Earlier today an incident occurred on CN tracks in Ste. Anne, Manitoba. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the victim and their family. Local police are leading the investigation with the assistance of CN Police,” Jonathan Abecassis from the Canadian National Railway said in a statement.

More to come.