Hearings of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls began in Winnipeg Monday.

About 75 relatives and survivors are expected to give testimony throughout the week. Hearings are being held at the Radisson Hotel downtown.

Nicole Daniels was first person to be remembered and put on the record. The 16-year-old was found frozen, just blocks from her Transcona home in 2009.

“They found her face down, with her clothes undone. The autopsy says due to paradoxical undressing due to freezing, but that's an assumption,” Daniels' aunt, Joan Winning told the Inquiry.

The family says Daniels' death never got the attention she deserved, and the man they believe she had been drinking with was never held accountable.

“Did he even look back to see if she was still walking, did he even look back to see if she had fallen, did he look back to see if she had gotten up,” cousin Isabel Winning told the inquiry. She lived and grew-up with Daniels.

The national inquiry is examining the systemic causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls.

Throughout the hearings this week, support workers and a nurse will be on site.

Paper bags & tissues set up around room. Tears will be offered to sacred fire lit at Oodena Circle at The Forks. #mmiwg #inquiry #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/cTUCMJTYhl — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) October 16, 2017

It's been a long wait for families to share their stories. Six women in Sue Caribou’s family have been murdered or are missing, including Tanya Nepinak.

"I'm really looking forward to this inquiry," Caribou said. She is set to give testimony later this week.

'Like losing 3 daughters': Aunt of Nepinak sisters charged with murder speaks

Sharing the loss is an emotional and difficult experience for families. One relative broke down in tears and testified about the agony of deciding to leave the description on a missing person’s report as ‘Caucasian’ over Indigenous, because she felt people might not look for an Indigenous woman in the same capacity as a white woman.

While the inquiry is not mandated to reopen cases, there is a hope among some families and inquiry staff that as awareness grows and new information comes to light, answers can be found, and systemic change will come.

"For us it’s disappointing in this way, but at least we have shared our story," said Joan Winning after appearing at the inquiry.

The chief commissioner for the inquiry is expected to visit Winnipeg on Wednesday. Hearings continue through Friday.

The inquiry has already made stops in Whitehorse and Smithers, B.C.. It has a deadline to complete its work by the end of 2018.