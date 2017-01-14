

CTV Winnipeg





The end of the long cold snap has finally arrived as temperatures return to seasonal normal Saturday ahead of a drastic rise in temperatures that could see daytime highs at or above 0 C.

Saturday will get a high of -14 C in Winnipeg. Sunday and Monday will be mild with highs of -7 C on both days. Then starting Tuesday, temperatures will hover around 0 C for much of the rest of the week.

In addition to the unseasonable warmth, the sun will shine, so be prepared for some slushy sidewalks and streets.

The warm and sunny weather will spread across all of southern Manitoba this week.

Even communities farther north could see temperatures above 0 C, with Flin Flon and Thompson to get above-freezing highs on Tuesday.

Parts of central and northern Manitoba could see some snow this week. Norway House will get some snow Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Thompson could also get some snow Saturday and Sunday nights, as well as Thursday and Friday.