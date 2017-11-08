Featured
English F-word acceptable for French broadcasts, regulator says
Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 10:53AM CST
Canada's broadcast standards regulator has ruled that a swear word that's off-limits on English-language broadcasts is acceptable in French programming.
The Canadian Broadcast Standards Council ruled that a Quebec music radio station did not violate any rules by airing two clips of celebrities using the F-word as part of public speeches.
A listener of CKOI-FM filed a complaint after hearing the profane clips from Madonna and Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong played two months apart on afternoon programming.
The council ruled that CKOI-FM did not violate broadcast standards by playing the uncensored clips.
It says the F-word does not have the same "vulgar connotation" in French that it does in English and notes that the term was not used as an insult directed at a specific target.
The latest ruling is consistent with a similar decision handed down last year regarding a French-language television broadcast.