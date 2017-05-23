You may notice enhanced security at this Friday’s sold-out Red Hot Chili Peppers show at MTS Centre, but the added public safety measures won't stop there.

True North Sports and Entertainment said it’s beefing up security for shows happening now and into the future following the attack at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.

A suicide bomber carried out the deadly attack killing 22 people in a crowd filled with children and teenagers.

“I think this changes everything,” said Kevin Donnelly, True North’s senior vice-president of venues and entertainment. “It could be a mall…we’ve seen it in malls, train stations, in airports, we’ve seen it at a finish line.”

“We’re always looking to increase, enhance and stay current with the standards around the globe. We are willing to meet and exceed those requirements, but it’s something…the bar always changes and we’re going to be working to meet that.”

True North partners with the Winnipeg Police Service to provide security at large events.

Const. Rob Carver said an explosive specialty dog will be part of Friday’s security detail at MTS Centre.

You may see Dante, an eight-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, patrolling the arena before, during and after the show.

Carver said anytime there’s an incident on the international landscape, security changes are implemented and they’re rarely ever ratcheted down.

However, aside from having Dante in attendance, police weren’t able to talk about exactly what changes they’re making in Winnipeg.

“We don’t talk about the details of security enhancements,” Carver said. “We have other things as well, but they’re not things we’re going to be discussing to the public because it’s part of our security strategy to make sure that we’re looking at things, we’re deploying the resources, we’re changing tactics as we often are.”

“That’s how we go about working with our partners to keep venues safe and keep crowds safe.”

Donnelly said True North will also be working Live Nation – the same concert promoter for the Ariana Grande show in Manchester – to discuss security.

“We will be augmenting our security to include our good friend Dante and hope that we can reassure the audience, reassure the public that attending events at the MTS Centre is a safe occurrence,” said Donnelly. “It’s an opportunity for people to come and enjoy themselves in the most safe and secure environment that we can possibly provide.”

“Obviously we’re saddened and outraged by the incident. Our thoughts go to the families that were impacted and the people that were there.”

The Winnipeg Football Club said reviewing and updating security plans is a continual process.

“While we aren't able to disclose specifics of our plan, for obvious security reasons, we work on a daily basis to ensure fan safety by keeping security tight,” the football club said in a statement. “It is already a well-known fact that Investors Group Field features over 100 cameras, both inside and outside the facility, with other measures that include wanding and bag searches.”

Canada Summer Games host society President and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk said organizers are working with Winnipeg police on security plans.

The games will be hosted across several venues in Winnipeg, Gimli and in Kenora, Ont.

“Security planning has always been a high priority for the host society,” said Hnatiuk. “Right from the get go, we’ve had a security committee and we’re working very closely with the city of Winnipeg Police Service and their partners in putting together our security strategy.”