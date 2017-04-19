Taxpayers are set to help a major residential tower rise downtown to the tune of $6.5 million.

The mayor’s Executive Policy Committee voted to grant future property tax revenue to the developers of SkyCity over 10 years.

But annual payments won’t flow until the building is constructed on a surface parking lot on Graham Avenue.

EPC member Brian Mayes voted against the tax incentive over concerns the city isn’t disclosing full details about costs with infill projects.

The $180 million building is expected to house 388 units.