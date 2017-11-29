The Mayor's Executive Policy Committee has decided to hold off on any planning and design of an east/west roadway in south Charleswood.

EPC voted to halt the project Wednesday morning until a new precinct plan for the South Wilkes area is developed and adopted by council.

"I think it's a very strong path forward," said Mayor Brian Bowman.

The gallery was packed in council chambers with community members who raised concerns about the project.

The South Wilkes Community Association said it supports the decision made by EPC.