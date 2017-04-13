

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it will save more than $30 million when it closes three emergency rooms as part of its bid from the province to slash its spending.

Last Friday, the health authority announced plans to close ERs at Seven Oaks, Concordia and Victoria General hospitals.

Emergency services will now be centralized at Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface and Grace hospitals.

This comes after the province told the health authority last month to slash $83 million in spending.

The WRHA said it will save more than $30 million in its clinical plans, meaning the ER closures, $27.2 million for non-clinical plans and $25.4 million will be saved in staffing efficiencies.

WRHA President and CEO Milton Sussman said staff who don't work in management will not lose their jobs.

"Non-management positions that want a job within the Winnipeg Regional Health Region, we believe there will be jobs available,” he said.

The province mandated the health authority to reduce its management by 15 per cent.