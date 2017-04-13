Featured
ER closures, staff efficiencies part of plan to save WRHA $83 million
The WRHA said it will save more than $30 million in its clinical plans, meaning the ER closures, $27.2 million for non-clinical plans and $25.4 million will be saved in staffing efficiencies. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 3:08PM CST
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it will save more than $30 million when it closes three emergency rooms as part of its bid from the province to slash its spending.
Last Friday, the health authority announced plans to close ERs at Seven Oaks, Concordia and Victoria General hospitals.
Emergency services will now be centralized at Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface and Grace hospitals.
This comes after the province told the health authority last month to slash $83 million in spending.
The WRHA said it will save more than $30 million in its clinical plans, meaning the ER closures, $27.2 million for non-clinical plans and $25.4 million will be saved in staffing efficiencies.
WRHA President and CEO Milton Sussman said staff who don't work in management will not lose their jobs.
"Non-management positions that want a job within the Winnipeg Regional Health Region, we believe there will be jobs available,” he said.
The province mandated the health authority to reduce its management by 15 per cent.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Brandon police search for teen, last seen getting into unknown vehicle
- ER closures, staff efficiencies part of plan to save WRHA $83 million
- Regina man dead after being struck by car near Russell: RCMP
- 'Recipe for someone to get hurt': City contemplating changes to improve safety at Main St. crossing
- Liberals introduce long-awaited bill to legalize marijuana