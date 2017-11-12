The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ season came to an end Sunday evening.

The Bombers were beaten 39-32 by the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL’s West Semi-Final at Investors Group Field.

It was the first playoff game the Bombers hosted in the new stadium since it opened in 2013.

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, but the Eskimos scored four touchdowns in the second half to pull away, including two rushing TDs from running back C.J. Gable.

The Eskimos advance to play the Calgary Stampeders, with a berth in the Grey Cup on the line.

Earlier Sunday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Ottawa RedBlacks 31-20. The Riders will now play the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division Final.

The Bombers have not won the Grey Cup since 1990.