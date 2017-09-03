

CTV Winnipeg





The evacuation order in Poplar River First Nation will be lifted on Tuesday, according to emergency personnel working in the area.

Emergency worker Ernest Bruce told CTV News that the chief and council in the community have decided to lift the order and start bringing people back home starting Tuesday.

More than 800 people had been evacuated from Poplar River in August due to a wildfire.

“It’s good news so we will be starting to coordinate,” Bruce said.

Bruce said members of Manitoba Sustainable Development flew over the fire and concluded there was no more danger.

Bruce added that rain on Thursday and Friday really helped cease the fire.

The province said that firefighters will continue to monitor the fire, and work on any hot spots if necessary.

In total, there have been more than 500 fires this season, according to the province.

To report a wildfire, Manitobans should call 911 or the forest fire tip line at 1-800-782-0076.