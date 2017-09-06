

CTV News





The Canadian Red Cross is closing the first large-scale shelter it opened for wildfire evacuees from the Island Lake region. It said in a statement Wednesday that it is able to rely on only one large shelter after finding more hotel rooms for evacuees.

The shelter at the RBC Convention Centre, open since Aug. 31, will close Thursday, while the shelter operating at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation north soccer complex will continue to house evacuees in need.

On Tuesday night, only 375 people required lodging between the two shelters, which have a combined capacity of 2,000.

The Red Cross offered thanks to the convention centre and its staff in a statement. “This has been an incredible undertaking and we’re thankful for all of our partners in making the RBC Convention Centre shelter a success,” said Shawn Feely, vice-president, Manitoba and Nunavut, Canadian Red Cross.