

CTV Winnipeg





Two men were stabbed in the Exchange District early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police said they have limited information at this point regarding what led to the stabbing.

Police were called to the 100 block of Princess Street around 2:10 a.m. The two victims, both males in their 20s, were found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.

They're both in stable condition.

The Winnipeg Police Service said multiple people might have been involved.

WPS has no information regarding any potential suspects. Detectives are following up on the investigation.