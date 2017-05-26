

CTV Winnipeg





People commuting between Selkirk and Winnipeg will have one less option this fall.

Exclusive Bus Lines said Friday it will discontinue its service between the two cities starting Sept. 2.

The company cited unpredictability and decline in ridership as factors in discontinuing the route.

“Over the last year, the Exclusive Bus Lines staff have met many wonderful people using this commuter line. From the staff, the sincerest well wishes to all the people who utilized the service,” the company said in a news release.

Exclusive Bus Lines picked up the route in July of 2016 when Beaver Bus Lines cancelled its service after more than 50 years.