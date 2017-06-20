

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Executive Policy Committee has unanimously agreed on the city’s latest contract offer to the Winnipeg Police Association.

The deal includes a 2.5 per cent wage increase for the next three years. The force will also make 30 positions for civilian members, saving more than 5.3 million dollars over the next 5 years. Overtime pay for officers making a court appearance while off duty will be reduced.

Additional changes include expansion of the Auxiliary Cadet duties. This will include the ability to attend to traffic hazards, escort duties within the Police Headquarters, provide police building security surveillance duties, and the ability to fill vacancies in the River Patrol Unit.

The Winnipeg Police Association overwhelmingly agreed to accept the city’s latest contract offer.

1,400 out of an eligible 1,950 members cast ballots and voted about 95 per cent in favour to accept the deal.

“We’d rather negotiate a deal rather than go to arbitration, and we worked diligently with the city to make it happen,” said WPA President Moe Sabourin.

“We think this contract is fair for us and for the city,” he added.