Loblaw Companies Limited has expanded its recall of PC Organics brand baby food pouches.

The original food recall warning was issued on Feb. 3 for PC Organics Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea strained baby food for potentially containing dangerous bacteria.



An additional recall was issued Feb. 8 following an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. It includes several more food pouches that could allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum, which could cause botulism. The CFIA said a manufacturing error resulted in excess water in the product, which in some cases can support the growth of the bacteria, posing a health risk to consumers.

Illnesses have been reported, which may be associated with the consumption of the products. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. The recall was initially triggered by a consumer complaint.

The affected pouches were sold in western provinces at Extra Foods, Loblaws City Market, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores. The products were sold at those locations up to and including Feb. 8. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned where they were bought.



In total, 32 flavours of PC Organics brand baby food pouches have been recalled. A full list of the recalled products can be found here.