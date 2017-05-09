Beekeeping could soon be coming to a backyard near you.

Winnipeg's property and development committee endorsed a report recommending an expansion of the practice from downtown to all districts, including residential areas.

If council approves the measure, city officials will come up with a draft bylaw for public scrutiny, possibly in the fall.

Changes could be made to the draft depending on the feedback.

The report also recommended reducing mosquito fogging buffer zones from 300 meters to 90 meters around bee hives.