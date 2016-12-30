As Winnipeggers ring in 2017, cab drivers will be ramping up for one of the busiest nights of the year.

"There is going to be delays. It's inevitable," said Lori Lemky, manager of Unicity Taxi.

Lemky said Friday that Unicity’s entire fleet will be on the road New Year’s Eve. That is close to 300 cars for each shift.

Still, because of such high demand, Lemky suggests if party goers are planning to use a taxi, book early and be patient.

Lemky said Unicity does not give out time estimates for cabs.

"We will try to get every car out as soon as possible and make that service as fast as possible for everybody."

Duffy’s Taxi is also ready for the high volume of calls expected on Saturday night.

Manager Ram Valluru told CTV News extra dispatchers will be on shift to manage its 220 cars.

One factor that could extent wait times, is weather. Flurries are in the forecast and both managers from Unicity and Duffy’s said weather usually extends wait times.

To help with seasonal demand, the Taxicab Board issued an additional 102 seasonal licences to operate from Nov. 1, 2016 to mid-April 2017.

The additional 102 licenses bring the total number of taxicabs operating in Winnipeg to 756. Of that, 510 are standard taxicabs and 54 are accessible taxicabs.

Revelers who do not want to wait for a taxi have a few other options.

Winnipeg Transit is offering free rides from 7 p.m. to 1:35 a.m.

Operation Red Nose will pick you and your car up for a donation. New Year's Eve is its busiest night, so plan ahead. You can call 204-947-6673 for a ride.