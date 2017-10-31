

CTV Winnipeg





The city is warning drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to expect traffic delays from Wednesday until Friday in the area where the Waverley Underpass is being constructed.

The city says a rail detour, called a ‘shoofly,’ is being put in place, and from Nov. 1 from Nov 3., trains will be moving over to the shoofly from the CN mainline on Waverley Street, just south of Taylor Avenue.

It says people should be prepared to experience delays that are even greater than the usual ones cause by train traffic as workers and equipment will be passing through the crossing.

The city also reminds travelers to not stop or lineup on the tracks, and to come to a stop before reaching flashing lights and gates when trains approach.