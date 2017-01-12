Featured
Extreme weather shuts down Assiniboine Park Zoo
The zoo said extreme weather made snow clearing difficult, which limited access to different zoo facilities. (File Image)
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:06AM CST
Blowing snow and icy temperatures shut down the Assiniboine Park Zoo to the public Thursday.
The zoo said extreme weather made snow clearing difficult, which limited access to different zoo facilities.
The zoo said all other venues within Assiniboine Park will stay open including the Pavilion, Conservatory and Park Café.
