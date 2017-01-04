Featured
Extreme weather warning posted as temperatures plummet
Wind chills below minus 40 are being recorded in some parts of southwestern Manitoba. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 7:44AM CST
Environment Canada posted an extreme weather warning for Manitoba as the temperature dropped to -32C in Winnipeg Wednesday morning.
The weather service says an arctic ridge of high pressure is to blame for the frigid temperatures across southwestern Manitoba.
Wind chills below minus 40 are being recorded in some parts of the province. Environment Canada says exposed skin freezes in about 10 minutes at these temperatures.
The temperature will go up slightly Wednesday afternoon but extreme wind chills are likely to develop once again overnight if the skies are clear.
Here’s some wind chills reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday:
Winnipeg International Airport -42 C
Brandon - 42 C
Emerson - 40 C
Deerwood -40 C
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Four people, including 10-year-old girl, shot dead in rural N.S. home
- Yellow lab Cinch to join Kenora police Canine Unit
- Extreme weather warning posted as temperatures plummet
- Ruling this week on drywall tariffs linked to higher home costs and new jobs
- NewLeaf cancels Arizona and Florida bound routes, vows to refund customers