Environment Canada posted an extreme weather warning for Manitoba as the temperature dropped to -32C in Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

The weather service says an arctic ridge of high pressure is to blame for the frigid temperatures across southwestern Manitoba.

Wind chills below minus 40 are being recorded in some parts of the province. Environment Canada says exposed skin freezes in about 10 minutes at these temperatures.

The temperature will go up slightly Wednesday afternoon but extreme wind chills are likely to develop once again overnight if the skies are clear.

Here’s some wind chills reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday:

Winnipeg International Airport -42 C

Brandon - 42 C

Emerson - 40 C

Deerwood -40 C