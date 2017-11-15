

CTV Winnipeg





An eyebrow gel has been recalled after routine quality testing found bacterial contamination in some of the product.

Benefit Cosmetics issued the recall of its ‘Gimme Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel,’ which is available in three shades and has been sold as part of a number of makeup kits, over contamination with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which carries a risk of infection for people with compromised immune systems.

One person has reported eye irritation to the company in Canada.

A full list of affected products and the kits the brow gel was sold in, as well as what steps consumers can take to get a refund, can be found on the Health Canada website.