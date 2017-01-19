Winnipeg police used a fake stolen car and “bait money” to catch one of their own.

In September, 42-year-old Constable Trent Milan was charged with 34 offences for possessing illegal weapons and drugs with the purpose of trafficking. Less than a month later, he died in a car crash with a gravel truck outside Winnipeg.

While his story will never be heard inside a courtroom, new documents show why police began an investigation into the constable’s alleged actions and how they gathered proof.

Last year, Winnipeg Police Service Detective Ravi Misir filed an affidavit in order to obtain a search warrant for Milan’s Oakbank, Man. home. A redacted version of the affidavit can be viewed below.

“The goal of the investigation is to gather sufficient evidence to substantiate breach of trust by a public officer…and to secure a prosecution against target, Trent Milan,” he stated.

Misir said Milan was a handler for two confidential informants. The documents said a police officer came forward with criminal allegations from an informant about Milan. A second officer also made claims. The affidavit alleged Milan planted drug evidence to secure an arrest.

Based on this knowledge, the service conducted a so-called “Integrity Test” in an attempt to catch Milan committing a crime.

“On August 11, 2016 members of the PSU (Professional Standards Unit) carried out an integrity test to establish whether Trent Milan, if posed with the opportunity, will commit a crime and conceal his actions. The result of this test has shown it is reasonably apparent that he will.”

Members of the PSU obtained a salvage write-off from Manitoba Public Insurance, a red Jeep Compass. They created a false owner and placed several items from the police evidence unit inside, to make it look like the vehicle and its contents were stolen. Drug paraphernalia and $300 cash were also placed in the Jeep to make it look like it was drug money.

The vehicle was parked near Wyper and Loudon roads in southwest Winnipeg, in the division where Milan was on duty. An undercover officer called in a report of a stolen vehicle and the Winnipeg Police Service Communications Centre was instructed to send Milan to the call.

The affidavit said Milan reported all of the items from the Jeep but one -- the $300 dollars.

“The list of seized items in his report included all of the items that were found inside the vehicle, except the $300.00 of Canadian currency that had been placed in the drug bag …I believe that it is reasonable, given the alleged history of Trent Milan, that he has stolen the $300.00 of bait money,” the affidavit said.

According to the document, investigators searched Milan’s locker and while no money was discovered, drugs were recovered -- $850 worth of cocaine and meth.

Milan, a 16-year member of the service, worked in general patrol and as an investigator with the Street Crimes Unit.

