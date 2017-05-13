Family members gathered in Winnipeg at Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre to discuss the future of the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

The Manitoba Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Coalition organized the meeting.

“It's so painful,” said one mother shortly before going inside.

Since the details of the inquiry were announced last August, families have criticized the way the inquiry has been handled - from communication issues to hearing delays.

Last month, representatives from the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls announced that they were postponing a series of regional advisory meetings, which were supposed to help determine what issues should be covered when the formal hearings get underway.

Inquiry representatives said in April the meetings were put on pause due to a need to look at possible changes for the inquiry hearings, and the May start date for the inquiry hearings is still a go.

"I was going to give up on the inquiry all together,” said MMIWG family member Sue Caribou. “Then my auntie, she is 98, she said don't give up. Our family is in deep depression".

It's estimated there are 1,200 missing and murdered indigenous women and girls across Canada.

Kimberley Kostiuk camping @ Memorial Park to raise awareness about MMIWG inquiry. Wants it to move forward so families get closure #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/eO5y92b5EP — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) May 13, 2017

Kimberley Kostiuk set up a camp a Memorial Park Friday night to show solidarity with families who want to share their stories. She plans to stay at the park for a week to raise awareness.

Kostiuk doesn't want to take part in the national inquiry, even though she believes her daughter was murdered.

“I just don't want to dig up the deep, because I'm hurting already," Kostiuk said Saturday.

She said worries about the inquiry getting off the ground and if families will get the closure and answers they long for.

“I am here to let the inquiry know. That we are not going to give up. We want this, and we want it now," she said.

In a statement emailed to CTV News Saturday, the office of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett said it “remains steadfast in our commitment to end this ongoing national tragedy."

"The commission is listening to the concerns of participants and families and is adapting its approach to ensure meetings are trauma-informed, community-focused, and inclusive," said the statement.

Bennett’s office also said it will continue to work collaboratively with all parties to ensure the inquiry can fulfill its mandate.

CTV News reached out to the commission inquiry, which operates at arm's length of the government.

Communication staff said they’re working to provide CTV News with information about the inquiry.

With files from The Canadian Press