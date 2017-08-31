

The Canadian Press





The families of four men who were switched at birth in a northern Manitoba hospital say they are left with more questions than answers following reviews by the R-C-M-P and Health Canada.

D-N-A tests in recent years showed that in two separate incidents in 1975, newborn boys were sent home from the Norway House Indian Hospital with each other's parents.

Mounties say they have investigated the case and have determined there is no evidence that what happened was a criminal offence.

Chief of Norway House Cree Nation Ron Evans said he hopes health care officials have learned after this investigation 'to put proper measures in place' so something like this doesn't happen again.

“I can only hope Health Canada will continue to support the families in their journey," said Evans.

Health Canada has also released findings of its investigation, which says the mix-ups appear to have been the result of staff not following proper procedures.

The report says the hospital at the time did not ensure identification bands were placed on newborn babies' ankles, and babies would be taken from their mothers to be measured and weighed in another room.

Bill Gange, the lawyer for the four families, says his clients will never have a complete understanding of what happened.

The four men spent four decades believing they were biologically related to the people who raised them.

One of the men -- David Tait Junior -- said last year the discovery that he had been switched at birth left him angry, confused and upset.